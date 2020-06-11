GBP/USD Price Analysis: Doji on 4-hour chart keep sellers hopeful above 1.2700

  • GBP/USD retreats from fresh three-month high of 1.2813, flashed the previous day.
  • A gradual weakness in RSI from overbought territory, trend reversal suggesting candlestick favor the bears.
  • Bulls may await a sustained break above 1.2800 for fresh entries.

GBP/USD prints mild losses of around 0.20% while declining to 1.2727, intraday low of 1.2708, amid the Asian session on Thursday. The Cable pair surged to the fresh high since March 12 after the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. Though, the quote failed to stay positive near multi-day top amid overbought RSI conditions.

Considering the quotes weakness past-Doji candlestick formation at the three-month top, coupled with the RSI line’s move, the sellers are likely waiting for an entry. In doing so, a downside break of the one-week-old support line, currently near 1.2675 now, becomes necessary.

Should there be a clear decline past-1.2675, a 200-bar SMA level near 1.2400 could lure the bears. However, June 04 bottom surrounding 1.2500 could offer intermediate stop during the fall.

Alternatively, 1.2800 becomes the immediate upside barrier for the pair to cross, a break of which can escalate the north-run towards February month low near 1.2850.

During the pair’s additional rise above 1.2850, a downward sloping trend line from December 13, 2019, at 1.2860 now, will become important to watch.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.272
Today Daily Change -28 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 1.2748
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2398
Daily SMA50 1.2402
Daily SMA100 1.255
Daily SMA200 1.2687
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2813
Previous Daily Low 1.2706
Previous Weekly High 1.2732
Previous Weekly Low 1.2326
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2747
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2805
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2862
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2911

 

 

