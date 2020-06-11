GBP/USD Price Analysis: Doji on 4-hour chart keep sellers hopeful above 1.2700

- GBP/USD retreats from fresh three-month high of 1.2813, flashed the previous day.
- A gradual weakness in RSI from overbought territory, trend reversal suggesting candlestick favor the bears.
- Bulls may await a sustained break above 1.2800 for fresh entries.
GBP/USD prints mild losses of around 0.20% while declining to 1.2727, intraday low of 1.2708, amid the Asian session on Thursday. The Cable pair surged to the fresh high since March 12 after the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. Though, the quote failed to stay positive near multi-day top amid overbought RSI conditions.
Considering the quotes weakness past-Doji candlestick formation at the three-month top, coupled with the RSI line’s move, the sellers are likely waiting for an entry. In doing so, a downside break of the one-week-old support line, currently near 1.2675 now, becomes necessary.
Should there be a clear decline past-1.2675, a 200-bar SMA level near 1.2400 could lure the bears. However, June 04 bottom surrounding 1.2500 could offer intermediate stop during the fall.
Alternatively, 1.2800 becomes the immediate upside barrier for the pair to cross, a break of which can escalate the north-run towards February month low near 1.2850.
During the pair’s additional rise above 1.2850, a downward sloping trend line from December 13, 2019, at 1.2860 now, will become important to watch.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.272
|Today Daily Change
|-28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2398
|Daily SMA50
|1.2402
|Daily SMA100
|1.255
|Daily SMA200
|1.2687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2805
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
