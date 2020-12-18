- GBP/USD dips below key average, eyes ascending trendline support.
- The hourly chart indicator shows a bearish pattern.
The US dollar is witnessing a broad-based oversold bounce and pushing GBP/USD lower.
At press time, the currency pair is trading just below its 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3536. The hourly chart Relative Strength Index shows a double top breakdown (bearish pattern).
As such, the pair looks set to challenge an eight-day-long ascending trendline's support located near 1.3510 at press time. A violation there would expose 1.3451 (support of Dec. 16 low on the hourly chart).
Alternatively, a bounce from the ascending trendline would shift risk in favor of a re-test of Thursday's high of 1.3624.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3536
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3561
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3376
|Daily SMA50
|1.3193
|Daily SMA100
|1.3112
|Daily SMA200
|1.2764
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3625
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3486
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.349
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3767
