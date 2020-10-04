GBP/USD Price Analysis: Depressed below monthly resistance line

- GBP/USD defies Friday’s recovery moves while declining from 1.2943.
- A confluence of 21-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement lures short-term sellers.
- Bulls seek a daily closing beyond 38.2% Fibonacci retracement for fresh entries.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2922 during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable keeps the late Friday's range above 1.2900 while staying below the previous day’s peak surrounding 1.2955.
With this, the pair marks another day below a descending trend line stretched from September 09, at 1.2965 now, which in turn suggests further weakness towards testing the 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September upside, close to 1.2870.
It should, however, be noted that the bullish MACD indicates challenges to the quote’s downside past-1.2870, which if ignored may take rest near the 100-day SMA level of 1.2780 before testing 1.2720 support comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the 1.2965 resistance line won’t be enough to recall the buyers as multiple upside barriers near 38.2% of Fibonacci retracement, close to 1.3015, restrict the GBP/USD bulls afterward.
Also acting as the key resistance is August 24 low near 1.3055 that holds the key to a north-run targeting the 1.3200 threshold.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2918
|Today Daily Change
|-25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.2943
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2878
|Daily SMA50
|1.3034
|Daily SMA100
|1.2766
|Daily SMA200
|1.2718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2954
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2837
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2979
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2747
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.291
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
