- GBP/USD’s weekly closing below 21-DMA points to more pain ahead.
- GBP bears need a decisive break below the rising trendline support on the 1D chart.
- Bearish RSI keeps sellers hopeful, as they await BOE-speak due later this Monday.
GBP/USD is reversing a brief dip below 1.3100, although remains almost unchanged on the day, as traders remain cautious ahead of a slew of speeches from the Bank of England (BOE) official later this Monday.
The US dollar is off the multi-day highs against its major peers but holds a major portion of the last week’s rebound, keeping the upside limited in cable. Adding to it, the bond rout extends into a fresh week, with the Treasury yields racing back towards three-year highs amid hawkish Fedspeak.
The FOMC minutes this week will be key for cable traders, as BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech is awaited in the day ahead. Bailey said last Monday that the situation remains very volatile when asked about the May rate decision.
Looking at GBP/USD’s daily chart, the pair is defending the critical rising trendline support at 1.3104.
Daily closing below the latter will trigger a fresh downswing towards the previous week’s low of 1.3051.
The next downside target is envisioned at the multi-week lows of 1.3000 reached during mid-March.
The pair closed the week below the critical bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) resistance, now at 1.3129, warranting caution for dip buyers.
Further, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains sluggish below the midline, suggesting that there is enough room for bears to flex their muscles.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
However, acceptance above the 21-DMA support-turned-resistance is critical for initiating a sustained recovery towards the previous week’s high of 1.3190.
Bulls will then gear up for a test of the three-week highs of 1.3298.
GBP/USD: Additional technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3112
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3113
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.313
|Daily SMA50
|1.3347
|Daily SMA100
|1.3383
|Daily SMA200
|1.356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.319
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3051
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3213
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls move in and eye potential for a bullish extension
EUR/USD bulls are eyeing an upside daily extension at this juncture. EUR/USD has corrected to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.1030 from which bulls have started to engage. H4 resistance needs to give to enable the way to 1.1150 for the first instance.
GBP/USD defends the critical daily support line but not for long
GBP/USD’s weekly closing below 21-DMA points to more pain ahead. GBP bears need a decisive break below the rising trendline support on the 1D chart. Bearish RSI keeps sellers hopeful, as they await BOE-speak due later this Monday.
Gold bleeds out in Asian markets, sub $1,920
Gold, XAU/USD, has been pressured at the start of the week while mixed sentiment prevails surrounding the Ukraine crisis vs expectations of rapid-fire from the Federal reserve following last week's Nonfarm Payrolls outcome.
Shiba Inu price and how to capitalize on the next exponential rally
Shiba Inu price shows an interesting bottom reversal setup that forecasts massive gains. Although the pattern is far from completion, aggressive investors can stand a chance to maximize returns on the breakout.
Federal Reserve Policy and Nonfarm Payrolls: Taking what the US economy gives Premium
The US economy continued to add jobs at a rapid pace in March setting aside fears that rampant inflation might induce a more cautious attitude among American firms. Dollar advances and equities see modest gains.