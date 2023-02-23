GBP/USD Price Analysis: Creeps below the 100-day EMA but struggles to crack 1.2000

- GBP/USD is dropping 0.20% on Thursdays as bears eye 1.2000.
- On its way down, the GBP/USD fell below the 100-day EMA, which exacerbated a test of 1.1991.
The GBP/USD tumbles below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as Wall Street prepares for Thursday’s close, with decent gains on a risk-on impulse. In the FX space, the US Dollar (USD) exerts pressure on most G8 currency pairs, particularly the Pound Sterling (GBP). At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2018, below its opening price.
After hitting a daily high of 1.2074, the GBP/USD retreated and broke below 1.2036, the 100-day EMA, on its way to the day’s lows at 1.1991. However, the GBP/USD recovered some ground and reclaimed the 1.2000 figure as the US Dollar softened.
From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/USD is neutral to downward biased, with all the long-term EMAs resting above the spot price. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bearish territory aims south, indicating that sellers are gathering momentum. Therefore, GBP/USD downside is expected.
If the GBP/USD falls below the 1.2000 figure, the next support would be the weekly low of 1.1985. A breach of the latter will expose a support trendline that passes around the February 14 low of 1.1914. That will set the stage for GBP/USD sellers to regain 1.1900.
As an alternate scenario, once the GBP/USD reclaims the 100-day EMA at 1.2036, that would open the door toward 1.2100, where the 20 and 100-day EMAs lie. A rally beyond that supply area and the 200-day EMA will be up for grabs at 1.2129.
GBP/USD Daily chart
GBP/USD Key technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2023
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2151
|Daily SMA50
|1.2156
|Daily SMA100
|1.1923
|Daily SMA200
|1.1935
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2135
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2035
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2073
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2007
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1906
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2209
