GBP/USD Price Analysis: Crashes below 1.1900 mark, lowest since mid-1980s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD remained under  intense selling pressure on Wednesday amid sustained USD buying.
  • The ongoing downward trajectory seemed rather unaffected by extremely oversold conditions.

The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Wednesday and tumbled to levels below the 1.1900 mark – the lowest level in over three decades.

The bearish trajectory seemed rather unaffected by extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts and was sponsored by broad-based USD strength amid a global rush to hoard cash.

Meanwhile, the recent downfall has been along a short-term descending trend-channel formation, which points to a well-established bearish trend and support prospects for further downside.

The ongoing downward trajectory seems strong enough to continue dragging the pair further towards challenging the lower end of the mentioned channel, currently near the 1.1800 mark.

Given that the pair has lost over 130 pips from last week's swing high near the 1.1300 mark, bears are likely to take some breather, rather opt to lighten their bets and provide some immediate respite.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1912
Today Daily Change -0.0143
Today Daily Change % -1.19
Today daily open 1.2055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2789
Daily SMA50 1.2933
Daily SMA100 1.2971
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2274
Previous Daily Low 1.2002
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.217
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1947
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1839
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1675
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2219
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2382
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2491

 

 

GBP/USD collapses below 1.1900

GBP/USD plummeted below 2016 low at 1.1916, the level hit after the Brexit referendum. The pair lost roughly 1,300 pips in less than two weeks, as panic fuels the greenback while UK’s approach to coronavirus crisis smashes Pound.

EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.

WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war

WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $26 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures.

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.

