GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range near mid-1.2200s, remains vulnerable

- GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from 23.6% Fibo. level.
- The technical set-up might have already shifted back in favour of bearish traders.
- A sustained break below 1.2200 now seems to pave the way for further weakness.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.2200 neighbourhood and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session.
Given the previous day's sharp intraday fall from the 1.2365 confluence resistance, the set-up might have already shifted back in favour of bearish traders. The said hurdle comprised of 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2644-1.2076 downfall and 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts. This, in turn, reinforces the bearish outlook and supports prospects for the resumption of the recent rejection slide from 200-day SMA.
However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the overnight swing lows before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. The 1.2200 mark coincides with 23.6% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively, might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Some follow-through weakness below the 1.2180-70 region will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and set the stage for a slide back towards the 1.2100 mark. The momentum could further get extended back towards retesting multi-week lows support, around the 1.2075 region.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2290-1.2300 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt to challenge the 1.2365 confluence region.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2252
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2307
|Daily SMA50
|1.2291
|Daily SMA100
|1.2597
|Daily SMA200
|1.2668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2354
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2204
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2296
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2492
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
