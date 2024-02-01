GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates around 1.2680 with a tepid momentum

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • GBP/USD struggles to find a positive direction after registered losses in the recent sessions.
  • Traders may exercise caution and wait for MACD to give a direction confirmation.
  • The pair could find a support zone around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day EMA.

GBP/USD grapples to find a direction, hovering around 1.2680 during the Asian session on Thursday. The technical analysis of the GBP/USD pair shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below 50. This indicates a bearish momentum for the pair.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a lagging indicator, indicates a subdued momentum for the pair. This is evident from the MACD line being situated above the centerline but below the signal line. Traders are advised to exercise caution and consider waiting for direction confirmation from the MACD before engaging in aggressive bets on the GBP/USD pair.

The GBP/USD pair may encounter support at the significant level of 1.2650, coinciding with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2648 and the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2645. This zone represents an immediate support area, and breaching it could potentially guide the pair toward the vicinity of the psychological support at the 1.2600 level. A dip below this psychological support might lead the pair towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2532.

Regarding potential upward movements, the immediate resistance for the GBP/USD pair is seen at the psychological level of 1.2700, followed by the weekly high situated at the major resistance level of 1.2750. A successful breakthrough above this significant barrier could prompt the pair to reconsider the January high at 1.2785, with further potential gains toward the psychological level at 1.2800.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart

GBP/USD: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2676
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2674
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2707
Daily SMA50 1.2677
Daily SMA100 1.2467
Daily SMA200 1.2562
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2751
Previous Daily Low 1.2658
Previous Weekly High 1.2775
Previous Weekly Low 1.2649
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2716
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2602
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2545
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.273
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2823

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

