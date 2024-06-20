GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates above 1.2700 mark as traders await BoE policy update

- GBP/USD ticks lower on Thursday and snaps a three-day winning streak to the weekly top.
- The USD draws support from rebounding US bond yields and exerts pressure on the major.
- The downtick lacks follow-through as traders look to the BoE before placing directional bets.
The GBP/USD pair trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Thursday and moves further away from the weekly low, around the 1.2740 area touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, hold above the 1.2700 mark as traders await the crucial Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision before placing fresh directional bets.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, the US Dollar (USD) attracts some buyers in the wake of a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor acting as a heading for the GBP/USD pair. However, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates twice this year keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the Greenback. Furthermore, reduced bets that the BoE will ease monetary policy in the coming months in the wake of higher-than-expected services sector inflation in May should underpin the British Pound (GBP) and lend support to the currency pair.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair is holding comfortably above the 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which favors bullish traders. That said, mixed oscillators on the daily chart and the recent repeated failures to find acceptance above the 1.2800 round-figure mark warrant some before positioning for any meaningful upside ahead of the UK national election on July 4. Nevertheless, any further decline is likely to find decent support near the 1.2755-1.2750 horizontal zone, below which spot prices could accelerate the downfall further towards the 1.2715-1.2710 region.
Some follow-through selling below the 1.2690-1.2685 region will suggest that the recent strong rally from the YTD low touched in April has run its course and expose the 100-day SMA support, currently pegged near the 1.2640-1.2635 area. The GBP/USD pair could eventually weaken further below the 1.2600 mark and aim to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2560-1.2555 zone.
On the flip side, bulls need to wait for sustained strength above the 1.2800 mark before positioning for a move back towards challenging over a three-month high, around the 1.2860 area touched last Wednesday. The subsequent move up should allow the GBP/USD pair to surpass the YTD peak, around the 1.2900 neighborhood, and climb further towards the 1.2950 hurdle before aiming to reclaim the 1.3000 psychological mark for the first time since July 2023.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.272
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2618
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2554
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1.286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2657
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
