GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to strong intraday recovery gains, still well below session tops

  • GBP/USD staged a solid 450 pips intraday recovery from multi-decade lows.
  • The strong intraday positive momentum faltered ahead of the 1.1900 mark.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Friday and recovered over 450 pips from the 1.1400 neighbourhood or the lowest level since 1985. Extremely oversold conditions on short/medium-term charts turned out to be a key trigger behind the pair's short-covering rally amid some aggressive USD long-unwinding.

The positive momentum, however, struggled to find acceptance above the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3200-1.1412 recent slump and failed ahead of the 1.1900 mark. The mentioned handle coincides with 100-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and set the stage for the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining some traction but remained in the oversold territory on the daily chart, supporting prospects for further recovery. Despite the supporting factors, bulls are likely to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 1.1900 mark before positioning for any further near-term recovery.

On the flip side, the 1.1750 region now seems to have emerged as immediate support and is closely followed by the 1.1700 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable and accelerate the slide back towards testing levels just below the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1798
Today Daily Change 0.0312
Today Daily Change % 2.72
Today daily open 1.1486
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2654
Daily SMA50 1.2872
Daily SMA100 1.2943
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1794
Previous Daily Low 1.1469
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1593
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.167
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1372
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1258
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1697
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1908
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2022

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

