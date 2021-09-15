GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains near session tops, around 1.3830-35 area

- GBP/USD staged a goodish rebound from a short-term ascending trend-channel support.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- A sustained break below the 1.3780 region is needed to negate the constructive outlook.
The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday positive through the first half of the European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3835 region in the last hour.
The British pound got a minor lift following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. On the other hand, the US dollar bulls remained on the defensive amid fading hopes for the Fed taper announcement at the upcoming meeting on September 20-21. The combination of factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to stall the previous day's pullback from the 1.3910-15 area, or the highest level since August 8 touched in reaction to the softer US CPI report.
Looking at the technical picture, the GBP/USD pair showed some resilience below the 1.3800 mark and attracted fresh buying in the vicinity of the lower end of an ascending trend channel. The mentioned support, currently around the 1.3780 region, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chat are holding with a mild bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. The set-up supports prospects for an extension of the intraday move back towards the 1.3885-90 supply zone. A subsequent strength beyond the 1.3900 mark and the overnight swing highs will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow the GBP/USD pair to aim back to reclaim the 1.4000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3800 mark, coinciding with 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the mentioned ascending channel support, which if broken will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt aggressive technical selling. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the slide towards testing intermediate support near the 1.3730-25 region before eventually dropping to the 1.3700 mark.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3833
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.377
|Daily SMA50
|1.3807
|Daily SMA100
|1.3916
|Daily SMA200
|1.383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3913
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
