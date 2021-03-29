GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains above 200-hour SMA, around 50% Fibo. level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD turned positive for the third consecutive session on Monday.
  • The strong intraday move up stalled near the 50% Fibo. level resistance.
  • Mixed technical indicators warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.

The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3755 region and turned positive for the third consecutive session on Monday. The momentum lifted the pair back above 200-hour SMA, to four-day tops during the first half of the European session.

Bulls, however, took a brief pause near the 1.3840 region, a resistance marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.4002-1.3671 recent decline. The underlying bullish tone around the US dollar seemed to be the only factor capping gains for the GBP/USD pair.

Moreover, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory. This further held traders from placing aggressive bullish bets amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bullish bias and further warrant some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark has run its course. This will set the stage for an extension of the ongoing recovery from multi-week lows.

The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading around the 1.3835-40 area and the next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.3875 region (61.8% Fibo.). The pair might then surpass the 1.3900 mark and test a descending trend-line hurdle, around the 1.3925-30 region.

On the flip side, the 1.3800 mark (coinciding with the 38.2% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below might turn the GBP/USD vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards the intraday swing lows, around the 1.3755 zone.

The latter comes just ahead of a confluence region, comprising of 100-hour SMA and the 23.6% Fibo. level. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some aggressive selling and drag the GBP/USD pair further towards the 1.3700 round-figure mark.

This is followed by multi-month lows, around the 1.3670 zone touched last week, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a further decline. The GBP/USD pair might then aim to challenge 100-day SMA support, currently near the 1.3625 region.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3836
Today Daily Change 0.0049
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.3787
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3876
Daily SMA50 1.3833
Daily SMA100 1.3629
Daily SMA200 1.3266
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3813
Previous Daily Low 1.373
Previous Weekly High 1.3877
Previous Weekly Low 1.3671
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3781
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3762
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.374
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3694
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3658
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3823
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3859
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3905

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns

EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region

A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.

Gold News

Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started

With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started. 

Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs

Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).

