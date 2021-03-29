GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains above 200-hour SMA, around 50% Fibo. level

- GBP/USD turned positive for the third consecutive session on Monday.
- The strong intraday move up stalled near the 50% Fibo. level resistance.
- Mixed technical indicators warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3755 region and turned positive for the third consecutive session on Monday. The momentum lifted the pair back above 200-hour SMA, to four-day tops during the first half of the European session.
Bulls, however, took a brief pause near the 1.3840 region, a resistance marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.4002-1.3671 recent decline. The underlying bullish tone around the US dollar seemed to be the only factor capping gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Moreover, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory. This further held traders from placing aggressive bullish bets amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bullish bias and further warrant some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark has run its course. This will set the stage for an extension of the ongoing recovery from multi-week lows.
The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading around the 1.3835-40 area and the next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.3875 region (61.8% Fibo.). The pair might then surpass the 1.3900 mark and test a descending trend-line hurdle, around the 1.3925-30 region.
On the flip side, the 1.3800 mark (coinciding with the 38.2% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below might turn the GBP/USD vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards the intraday swing lows, around the 1.3755 zone.
The latter comes just ahead of a confluence region, comprising of 100-hour SMA and the 23.6% Fibo. level. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some aggressive selling and drag the GBP/USD pair further towards the 1.3700 round-figure mark.
This is followed by multi-month lows, around the 1.3670 zone touched last week, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a further decline. The GBP/USD pair might then aim to challenge 100-day SMA support, currently near the 1.3625 region.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3787
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3876
|Daily SMA50
|1.3833
|Daily SMA100
|1.3629
|Daily SMA200
|1.3266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.373
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3762
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.374
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
