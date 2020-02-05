GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to 50-day EMA below 61.8% Fibonacci

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD halts the previous day’s recovery.
  • A six-week-old rising trend line, 200-day SMA limit immediate declines.
  • The key Fibonacci retracement levels to question the pair’s recovery.

GBP/USD fails to extend the previous day’s recovery while taking rounds to 1.3030 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable clings to 50-day EMA while also remaining below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s November-December 2019 advances.

Even so, an upward sloping trend line since December 23, 2019, at 1.2990 now, could restrict the pair’s near-term downside, if not then the quote’s drop to 200-day SMA level of 1.2850 can’t be ruled out.

During the pair’s further weakness below 1.2850, November 22, 2019 low near 1.2820 and the November month’s bottom close to 1.2770 can please the bears.

On the contrary, 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, around 1.3055 and 1.3140 respectively, will guard the pair’s short-term recovery.

In a case where GBP/USD prices manage to cross 1.3140 on a daily closing basis, 1.3210 and the yearly top near 1.3280 will be in focus.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3031
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.3034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3058
Daily SMA50 1.3078
Daily SMA100 1.2885
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3047
Previous Daily Low 1.2941
Previous Weekly High 1.3207
Previous Weekly Low 1.2974
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3007
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2981
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2968
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2862
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3074
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.318

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

