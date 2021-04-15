GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old rising channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD pauses after three-day uptrend, stays inside bullish chart pattern.
  • Strong RSI, bounce off 1.3750 favor buyers but the key Fibonacci retracements test further upside.

GBP/USD flirts with an intraday low of 1.3774 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The cable rose to the highest since April 07 during the three-day rise the previous day.

In doing so, the pair portrays a short-term ascending trend channel formation. However, the quote’s latest moves have been compressed by 200-HMA.

Given the strong RSI and the pair’s successful recovery from 1.3750, not to forget the bullish chart pattern, GBP/USD is likely to remain strong with a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of April 06–12 downside, around 1.3795, acting as an immediate hurdle.

Should sterling prices rise beyond the 1.3800 threshold, the upper line of the stated channel, near 1.3820, quickly followed by a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3825, will gain the market’s attention.

Alternatively, a downside break of 1.3750 will test the channel’s support line, around 1.3720.

However, any further weakness past-1.3720 may not hesitate to challenge the double bottoms, marked during late March and early April, near 1.3670.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3778
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.3778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3787
Daily SMA50 1.386
Daily SMA100 1.3698
Daily SMA200 1.3352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3809
Previous Daily Low 1.3749
Previous Weekly High 1.3919
Previous Weekly Low 1.367
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3786
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3772
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3748
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3719
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3689
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3808
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3838
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3867

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains

EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains

EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old rising channel

GBP/USD: Clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old rising channel

GBP/USD flirts with an intraday low of 1.3774 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The cable rose to the highest since April 07 during the three-day rise the previous day. The pair portrays a short-term ascending trend channel formation. 

GBP/USD News

Gold stays depressed below $1,750 amid mixed sentiment

Gold stays depressed below $1,750 amid mixed sentiment

Gold holds lower grounds after the previous day’s downbeat performance. The yellow metal dropped for three days in the last four even as the DXY remains dismal around a one-month low. US dollar weakness tests the bears amid dull markets.

Gold News

EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains

EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains

EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.

EUR/USD News

Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation

Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation

Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures