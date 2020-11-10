GBP/USD Price Analysis: Climbs to fresh two-month tops, beyond 1.3200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained some traction on Tuesday and shot to over one-month tops.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
  • Only a sustained break below the 1.3080 region will negate the positive bias.

A sudden pickup in demand for the British pound pushed the GBP/USD pair further beyond the 1.3200 mark, to the highest level since September 7 during the early European session.

Given last week's bounce from the vicinity of a support marked by the 23.6% level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall, around mid-1.2800s, the latest leg up sets the stage for additional gains. The bullish outlook is further reinforced by the fact that the GBP/USD pair has now found acceptance above the 61.8% Fibo. level.

Hence, some follow-through strength towards testing the 1.3275-80 horizontal resistance, en-route the 1.3300 round-figure mark, looks a distinct possibility. The momentum could further get extended and push the pair back towards early September daily closing highs resistance, around the 1.3380-85 region, ahead of the 1.3400 level.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near mid-1.3100s. That said, a sustained break below might prompt some technical selling and dragged the GBP/USD pair back towards the 1.3100 round-figure mark.

This is closely followed by the 50% Fibo. level support, around the 1.3080-75 region, which if broken decisively, will negate the constructive set-up. The GBP/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards testing the 38.2% Fibo. level support, just below the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3214
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.316
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3013
Daily SMA50 1.2979
Daily SMA100 1.2909
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3208
Previous Daily Low 1.3118
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3174
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3153
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3117
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3252
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

