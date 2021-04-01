GBP/USD Price Analysis: Challenges 50-HMA support amid bearish crossover

- GBP/USD flirts with the key 50-HMA support at 1.3758.
- The hourly chart paints a bearish picture for the cable.
- 100 and 200-HMAs bear cross backs the case for more downside.
Following an impressive recovery seen on Wednesday, sellers have returned in early European trading this Thursday, downing the GBP/USD pair to critical support.
The powerful support lies at the 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 1.3758, which the GBP bulls managed to regain in the last hour after a brief break below the latter.
If the spot closes the hourly candlestick below the abovementioned key support then a steep drop towards the rising trendline support at 1.3731 cannot be ruled out.
Further south, the bears could challenge the March 30 low of 1.3706 if the downside gains momentum.
The relative strength index (RSI) points south towards the oversold region while below the 50 level, allowing room for more declines.
A bearish crossover spotted on the said time frame also adds credence to the bearish bias. The 200-HMA pierced through the 100-HMA from above charting a bear cross.
GBP/USD: One-hour chart
On the flip side, should the bulls manage to resist above the 50-HMA support then a test of stiff resistance around 1.3770 could be on the cards. That level is the confluence zone of the 100 and 200-HMAs.
The next upside target for the buyers aligns at 1.3781, the downward-pointing 21-HMA.
All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the downside in the near-term.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3762
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3783
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3848
|Daily SMA50
|1.3841
|Daily SMA100
|1.3646
|Daily SMA200
|1.3285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3812
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3716
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3753
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3824
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
