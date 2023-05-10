GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable steadies above 1.2600 on contrasting candlestick, RSI ahead of US inflation

Share:

GBP/USD struggles to justify the previous day’s bullish Doji candlestick formation.

Bearish RSI divergence, nearly overbought positioning prod Cable buyers ahead of the key US CPI for April.

Buyers remain hopeful unless witnessing clear break of 1.2500 support confluence.

GBP/USD treads water around 1.2630-20 heading into Wednesday’s London open as candlesticks and chart formations print mixed signals as US inflation data looms. In doing so, the Cable pair seesaws around the highest levels since May 2022, marked during early weekdays.

It should be observed that the higher low of prices joins the lower high of RSI to portray the bearish divergence.

That said, the Pound Sterling marked no change in prices the previous day, despite posting an 80-pip trading move, which in turn highlighted the Doji candlestick and raised bullish concerns about the GBP/USD pair’s rebound, following a pullback from a multi-month high.

Adding strength to the recovery hopes could be the Cable pair’s successful trading past the one-month-old ascending resistance line, now immediate support near 1.2580.

Even if the GBP/USD sellers manage to conquer the immediate resistance-turned-support of around 1.2580, a convergence of an upward-sloping trend line from April 21 and the 21-DMA, close to 1.2500, appears a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers before taking control.

On the contrary, tops marked during May 2022 and the latest peak highlight the 1.2665-70 region as the short-term key upside hurdle.

Following that, the GBP/USD bulls can quickly cross the 1.2700 hurdle ahead of targeting the early April 2022 low of near 1.2970.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected