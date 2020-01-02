GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable starting 2020 near 1.3200 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is easing after the end of December bullish run. 
  • The retracement down can extend further on a break below the 1.3134 level. 
 

GBP/USD weekly chart

 
The spot is easing from the 2019 high above the 1.3000figure. GBP/USD is also challenging a downward sloping 200-period weekly simple moving average (SMA). Since August 2019, the market is reversing up. If the bulls can have a weekly close above the 1.3400/1.3600 price zone, it would likely be a strong indication for further gains ahead.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
The spot is trading above a flat 200-day SMA while above the 50 SMA. However, the rejection near the 2019 highs is likely indicative of further consolidation in the medium-term. Further down, the market would probably weaken on a daily close below the 1.2700/1.2600 price zone as this was a significant support/resistance in 2019.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is pulling back down now, approaching the 1.3134 support level. Bulls might have another test of the 1.3203 and 1.3250 resistances, however, if the bulls fail again, the market might be set for a deeper retracement with a potential extension down to the 1.3079 and 1.3038 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3162
Today Daily Change -0.0086
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 1.3248
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3123
Daily SMA50 1.2986
Daily SMA100 1.2689
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3281
Previous Daily Low 1.3243
Previous Weekly High 1.3119
Previous Weekly Low 1.2905
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3266
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3258
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3234
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3219
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3196
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3295
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.331

 

 

