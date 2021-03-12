GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable retraces 50% of the recent drop

GBP/USD peeped above the psychological level of 1.40 early Friday, erasing 50% of the drop from 1.4241 to 1.3778 seen in the eight trading days to March 5.
The path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side, with Thursday's green candle carrying little or no wicks – a sign the bulls controlling the price action throughout the day. Further, the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages have produced a bullish crossover.
However, a pullback may precede further gains, as the hourly chart shows a bearish divergence of the Relative Strength Index.
Resistance is seen at 1.4017 (March 4 high on the hourly chart), followed by the Feb. 24 high of 1.4241. Meanwhile, support is located at 1.3932 (50-hour SMA) and 1.30 (psychological level).
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3989
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3948
|Daily SMA50
|1.3781
|Daily SMA100
|1.3538
|Daily SMA200
|1.3197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4046
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4095
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle
EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday.
GBP/USD battles 1.4000 level as US dollar dumped amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD rose from the low 1.3900s to briefly regain the 1.4000 level on Thursday amid USD weakness. The dollar was driven lower by a strong risk-on market vibe. GBP/USD is likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday.
GBP/USD battles 1.4000 level as US dollar dumped amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD rose from the low 1.3900s to briefly regain the 1.4000 level on Thursday amid USD weakness. The dollar was driven lower by a strong risk-on market vibe. GBP/USD is likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.