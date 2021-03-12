GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable retraces 50% of the recent drop

GBP/USD peeped above the psychological level of 1.40 early Friday, erasing 50% of the drop from 1.4241 to 1.3778 seen in the eight trading days to March 5. 

The path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side, with Thursday's green candle carrying little or no wicks – a sign the bulls controlling the price action throughout the day. Further, the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages have produced a bullish crossover. 

However, a pullback may precede further gains, as the hourly chart shows a bearish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. 

Resistance is seen at 1.4017 (March 4 high on the hourly chart), followed by the Feb. 24 high of 1.4241. Meanwhile, support is located at 1.3932 (50-hour SMA) and 1.30 (psychological level). 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3989
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3948
Daily SMA50 1.3781
Daily SMA100 1.3538
Daily SMA200 1.3197
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3996
Previous Daily Low 1.3919
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3966
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3948
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3942
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4019
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4095

 

 

EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday. 

GBP/USD rose from the low 1.3900s to briefly regain the 1.4000 level on Thursday amid USD weakness. The dollar was driven lower by a strong risk-on market vibe. GBP/USD is likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday.

Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern's handle forms.

Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.

