GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable has been negative throughout the session

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • GBP/USD is trading 0.56% lower on Monday as the pound struggled all session.
  • The dollar was not exactly trading well but had a resurgence late in US hours.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP has had a torrid session and has spent most of the session in the red. There was some financial media reports that the UK government has told businesses in the nation to prepare for a "Brexit Crunch". This will prepare the UK companies for no extension past the 31st December deadline and this is set to happen despite what agreement is put in place.

Looking at the chart below, the black trendline has broken to the downside and now the support levels are in focus. The next major zone on the downside is at the 1.25 psychological level. The 200 Simple Moving Average is also close by and close help stem any further losses. 

Looking at the indicators the MACD histogram is already in the red but the signal lines are still above the mid-point. The Relative Strength Index has just dipped under the 50 area which is a bearish sign. Since the price hit the resistance close to 1.2650 it seems the price was destined to move lower.

GBP/USD technical analysis

Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2556
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 1.2622
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2483
Daily SMA50 1.2432
Daily SMA100 1.2437
Daily SMA200 1.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2664
Previous Daily Low 1.2567
Previous Weekly High 1.267
Previous Weekly Low 1.2463
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2627
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2604
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2571
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.252
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2474
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2715
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2766

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data

Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.

Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up

Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook. 

USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00

USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.

BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally

Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs.  Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.

WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus

WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.

