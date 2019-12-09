GBP/USD price analysis: Cable hanging near seven-month highs below 1.3180 key resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD bulls remain in control above the 1.3075 level. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3180 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The market is hanging near seven-month highs, flirting with levels last seen in early May 2019. In the New York session, the market is trading flat just above the 1.3150 level.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trending up above its main SMAs. Bulls need to push through the 1.3180 resistance to open the doors to further gains towards the 1.3207 and 1.3242 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
After several attempts to break above 1.3180 this Monday, GBP/USD remains virtually unchanged on the day. The spot is evolving above the main SMAs, confirming the bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen at the 1.3125 level. However, a daily close below the 1.3075 level can lead to a deeper retracement towards the 1.3029 level. 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3153
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.3141
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2938
Daily SMA50 1.2787
Daily SMA100 1.2526
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3167
Previous Daily Low 1.31
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3126
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3141
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3069
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3038
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3172
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3239

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/UDS dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output. 

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: US-Sino trade tensions prevail, Boris closer to victory, EUR/USD licking its wounds

Forex Today: US-Sino trade tensions prevail, Boris closer to victory, EUR/USD licking its wounds

Trade talks: President Donald Trump has called on the World Bank to stop lending to China, a move that may aggravate tensions, with only six days to go until Washington is set to slap new tariffs on Beijing. Negotiations continue.

Read more

Gold: The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold: The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold regains some positive traction amid persistent trade uncertainty. The upside is likely to remain capped ahead of the FOMC policy update.

Gold News

USD/JPY: tensions between Washington and Beijing back the JPY

USD/JPY: tensions between Washington and Beijing back the JPY

Japanese Q3 Gross Domestic Product doubled the market’s expectations, up by 0.4%. The US calendar has nothing to offer today, attention focus on Washington-Beijing relationship. USD/JPY pressuring the post-NFP low, decline to accelerate once below 108.40.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures