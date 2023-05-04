GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable buyers run out of steam below 1.2595 hurdle

- GBP/USD struggles after refreshing 11-month high, eases of late.
- Overbought RSI, easing bullish bias of MACD tease intraday sellers.
- Cable pair buyers need validation from three-week-old ascending resistance line.
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.2580, after rising to the highest levels since June 2021 early Thursday. That said, the Cable pair initially cheered the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish hike before retreating from an upward-sloping resistance line from April 14.
Given the quote’s pullback from the short-term key resistance line joining the overbought RSI (14) and easing the bullish bias of the MACD, the GBP/USD price may witness further pullback.
However, an ascending trend line from Tuesday, near 1.2525 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the Pound Sterling.
Following that, the GBP/USD bears may prod the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) support of near 1.2485.
In a case where the Cable pair remains bearish past 200-HMA, the weekly low of 1.2435 can act as the last defense of the buyers.
Meanwhile, GBP/USD bulls need to provide a successful upside break of the aforementioned three-week-old ascending resistance line, around 1.2595 by the press time, to keep the reins.
Even so, the 1.2600 round figure and the May 2022 peak of around 1.2665 can challenge the GBP/USD bulls before directing them to the 1.2700 round figure.
Overall, GBP/USD remains on the bull’s radar even if the upside room appears limited.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2576
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2563
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2458
|Daily SMA50
|1.2277
|Daily SMA100
|1.2217
|Daily SMA200
|1.1946
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.259
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2464
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2542
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2512
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
