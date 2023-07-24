GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears attack seven-week-old ascending support line near 1.2800

- GBP/USD holds lower grounds at two-week low after declining in the last seven consecutive days.
- Clear downside break of multi-day-old ascending trend line, downbeat oscillators favor Cable sellers.
- Convergence of 50-DMA, support line of bullish channel prods Pound Sterling bears amid light calendar at home.
GBP/USD bears keep the reins for the eighth consecutive day despite making rounds to 1.2810-20 amid early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair prods an upward-sloping support line stretched from early June while staying within a nearly five-month-old bullish channel. Apart from the immediate support line, a light calendar in the UK and a cautious mood ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting also prods the Pound Sterling traders.
Also read: GBP/USD suffers seven-day slide amid weak UK PMIs, ahead of FOMC's decision
That said, the GBP/USD pair’s reversal from a 15-month high during the mid-July broke an upward-sloping support line from May 08, which in turn joins the bearish MACD signals and steady RSI (14) line to keep the sellers hopeful of breaking the immediate support line near 1.2800.
However, the 50-DMA and bottom line of the aforementioned bullish channel together offers a tough nut to crack for the GBP/USD bears around 1.2670.
Following that, the late June swing low of 1.2590 and the previous monthly bottom surrounding 1.2370 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, GBP/USD recovery needs validation from June’s peak of around 1.2850 before challenging the multi-day-old previous support line stretched from early May, close to 1.3030 at the latest.
In a case where the Pound Sterling remains firmer past 1.3030, the odds of witnessing a rally toward crossing the latest multi-month peak of around 1.3145 can’t be ruled out. In doing so, the GBP/USD bulls may aim for the top line of the bullish channel, around 1.3200 by the press time.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.282
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.2853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2844
|Daily SMA50
|1.2659
|Daily SMA100
|1.2508
|Daily SMA200
|1.2246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2905
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2816
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2816
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores firmer US Dollar to recover from two-week low above 0.6700 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD holds onto the week-start rebound from the lowest levels since July 12 to around 0.6740. The Aussie pair justifies its risk-barometer status, as well as cheers headlines suggesting more stimulus from China, while ignoring the firmer US Dollar and mixed data at home.
EUR/USD licks its wounds around mid-1.1000s as Eurozone, German data flag recession fears
EUR/USD remains sidelined at the lowest level in two weeks after five-day downtrend. Eurozone, German PMI for July disappointed Euro bulls as manufacturing gauge slumped to multi-month low.
Gold eyes further downside as United States data fuels US Dollar
Gold remains on the back foot after four-day downtrend, bears cheer 100-DMA break. XAU/USD slides on comparatively better United States data, downbeat statistics from UK, Eurozone also add strength to US Dollar. US Consumer Confidence will entertain intraday Gold traders, Wednesday’s Fed verdict is the key.
Elon Musk rebranding Twitter as “X” could trigger a 110% rally in Dogecoin price
Elon Musk has been just as big of an influence on Dogecoin price as he has been in the space race. From crashes to skyrocketing rallies, he has had a hand in them all, and his most recent move might become another example of the same.
A relative calm
US stocks drifted modestly higher Monday, with S&P up 0.4% on more earnings beats even as US10yr yields up 4bps to 3.87%. as investors position ahead of a big week for corporate earnings and macro updates - including the FOMC meeting, a fresh PCE reading, and 2Q GDP.