GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls yearning for a firm break above 1.3700

  • GBP/USD has more room to the upside, acceptance above 1.37 is critical.
  • Bulls remain in charge as long as the cable holds above 21-DMA.
  • The spot set to test rising channel resistance above 1.38 amid bullish RSI.

GBP/USD is building onto the recent recovery rally, as the bulls look to recapture the 1.3700 level amid persistent US dollar’s weakness and upbeat UK CPI figures.

Further, the UK’s incredible efforts of ramping up inoculations also seem to bode well for the pound, as the risk-on mood keeps it alive and kicking.

The cable has additional room for advances, as depicted by its daily technical chart. The price trends higher in a potential rising channel formation, with the immediate upside likely capped at 1.3700, the orange horizontal trendline resistance.

Acceptance above the latter is critical to resuming its journey towards the 1.3800 mark. Further up, the channel resistance at 1.3840 could be challenged, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains firmly bullish, currently at 60.00.

The bullish bias remains intact so long as the price holds above the 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 1.3592.

A breach of the last could trigger a fresh sell-off, with the buyers eyeing the upward-sloping 50-DMA at 1.3451 to their rescue.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

GBP/USD: Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3689
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1.3635
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3587
Daily SMA50 1.3442
Daily SMA100 1.3209
Daily SMA200 1.2924
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3636
Previous Daily Low 1.3576
Previous Weekly High 1.371
Previous Weekly Low 1.3451
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3599
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3595
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3555
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3656
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3717

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

