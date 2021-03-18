GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls target a retest of weeklly highs

- GBP/USD bulls in charge and target a retest of the monthly highs.
- The hourly conditions are already heavily bullish with price testing resistance.
GBP/USD is attempting to penetrate deeper into resistance territory on the longer-term time frames and the following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a bullish thesis.
Monthly chart
The March bearish wick represents the weekly and daily rejections that have since established a support structure worth noting.
The overall outlook is bearish, however, as the price would be expected to correct the monthly impulse.
Weekly chart
As can be seen, the price is attempting to move up from support and would be expected to fill in both the monthly and weekly wick.
Daily chart
The daily chart could now be expected to see the price test the recent daily highs and move deeper into the supply zone.
1-hour chart
However, the environment is already bullish and the price is attempting to move higher from hourly support.
That being said, failures at the already hourly resistance could pressure the bulls back towards a significant retracement area that coincides with old hourly resistance.
In doing so, the bulls will have a discount to reengage to target a higher high on the daily chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.20 as the Fed pushes back against tightening
EUR/USD has shot higher toward 1.20 after the Federal Reserve's dot plot showed a majority of members see no hikes through 2023. Fed Chair Powell stressed that the bank first wants to see progress before acting. The dollar is on the back foot despite stable yields.
GBP/USD jumps well above 1.39 on dovish Fed message
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.39 and continues higher after the Fed's guidance points to no hikes through 2023. Sterling awaits Thursday's BOE decision.
GBP/USD jumps well above 1.39 on dovish Fed message
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.39 and continues higher after the Fed's guidance points to no hikes through 2023. Sterling awaits Thursday's BOE decision.
Ethereum price must hold this critical point to reach $2,300
Ethereum faces weak resistance ahead of $1,800 but must stay above a crucial support level first. Meanwhile, Ethereum miners are extremely happy for the high gas fees but also because they have managed to unlock the full power of the new Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics cards.
FOMC keeps policy unchanged, but rate hikes inching closer
As widely expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) refrained from making any major policy changes at its meeting today. But, the Committee upgraded its assessment of the current state of the economy.