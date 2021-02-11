GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take a brief pause near mid-1.3800s

- GBP/USD was seen consolidating the recent strong move up to multi-year tops.
- The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and consolidated the recent strong gains to near three-year tops. The pair was last seen trading just below mid-1.3800s, nearly unchanged for the day.
Given this week's bullish breakthrough the 1.3755-60 congestion zone, the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory.
Hence, some follow-through move beyond the 1.3865 region, towards reclaiming the 1.3900 round-figure mark, remains a distinct possibility. A sustained strength above the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and push the GBP/USD pair further towards the 1.3950-60 intermediate resistance en-route the key 1.4000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3800 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further fall might be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the 1.3760-55 resistance breakpoint. That said, a subsequent break below might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the corrective pullback toward the 1.3700 mark.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3842
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3693
|Daily SMA50
|1.3576
|Daily SMA100
|1.3327
|Daily SMA200
|1.3027
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3866
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3842
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3739
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3929
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
