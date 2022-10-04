- GBP/USD gains traction for the sixth successive day and climbs to a two-week high.
- Failure to find acceptance above a descending trend-line warrants caution for bulls.
- Positive technical indicators on the daily chart support prospects for further gains.
The GBP/USD pair prolongs its recent recovery move from an all-time low and gains traction for the sixth successive day on Tuesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a two-week high, though falter near the 1.1430 region.
From a technical perspective, bulls seem to struggle to find acceptance above a downward-sloping trend-line resistance extending from the August monthly swing high. Technical indicators, meanwhile, have just started gaining positive traction on the daily chart and support prospects for further gains.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the daily high, around the 1.1430 area before positioning for an extension of the appreciating move. The GBP/USD pair might then comb to the 1.1500 psychological mark and extend the move towards the 1.1530-1.1540 supply zone.
Some follow-through buying will suggest that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom. This, in turn, should pave the way for a move towards the 1.1600 round-figure mark en route to the 1.1670 hurdle. The latter coincides with the 50-day SMA and should act as the next key pivotal point.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback could attract some buyers near the 1.1300 round-figure mark and find decent support around the 1.1280-1.1260 region. Failure to defend the said support will shift the bias back in favour of bears and prompt aggressive technical selling around the GBP/USD pair.
The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag spot prices below the 1.1200 round-figure mark, towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.1160-1.1155 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.1100-1.1085 zone, or the weekly low touched on Monday.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1375
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.1324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1293
|Daily SMA50
|1.1688
|Daily SMA100
|1.1968
|Daily SMA200
|1.2583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1335
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.124
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1659
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
