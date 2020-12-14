GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seize control above 1.3400 mark

- GBP/USD caught some aggressive bids on Monday and surged past the 1.3400 mark.
- The strong move sums up to over 300 pips of recovery from Friday’s one-month lows.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
The GBP/USD pair built on its weekly bullish gap opening and continued gaining strong positive traction through the mid-European session.
The momentum pushed the pair further beyond the 1.3400 mark, summing up to a recovery of over 300 pips from one-month lows, around the 1.3135 area touched on Friday. The mentioned region marked an important confluence support – comprising of 50-day SMA and the lower end of a short-term ascending trend-channel.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, some follow-through strength, back towards the 1.3500 psychological mark, looks a distinct possibility.
Any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near the top boundary of the mentioned channel, currently pegged near the 1.3530 region. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for an extension of the appreciating move witnessed over the past two-and-half months.
On the flip side, the 1.3400 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate support. Any further weakness might be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near mid-1.3300s. Failure to defend the mentioned levels could accelerate the slide to retest daily lows, around the 1.3300-1.3290 region.
Some follow-through selling will negate the near-term constructive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.3200 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory might then drag the pair further towards challenging the 50-DMA/ascending channel confluence support, currently pegged near the 1.3170-60 zone.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3429
|Today Daily Change
|0.0202
|Today Daily Change %
|1.53
|Today daily open
|1.3227
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3334
|Daily SMA50
|1.3151
|Daily SMA100
|1.3092
|Daily SMA200
|1.2752
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3325
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3323
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3513
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
