GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus

  • GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day.
  • Bearish MACD, expected pullback from multi-day peak favor sellers.
  • 200-HMA offers strong support, bulls eye the early April lows.

Following its run-up to the 34-month high, GBP/USD recedes to 1.3830 amid Thursday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04, at 1.3823 now.

While a clear break of the stated support line can direct GBP/USD sellers toward the monthly low of 1.3566, the 1.3800 round-figure and 200-HMA level of 1.3713 can offer intermediate halts during the fall.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 1.3866 will renew buying pressure towards the 1.3900 threshold, for now.

Should the GBP/USD bulls remain dominant past-1.3900, the April 2020 peak surrounding 1.3965 and the 1.4000 psychological magnet will be the key to watch.

Overall, GBP/USD stays in an uptrend but the risk of consolidation can’t be ruled out.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3831
Today Daily Change - 3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.3834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3693
Daily SMA50 1.3576
Daily SMA100 1.3327
Daily SMA200 1.3027
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3866
Previous Daily Low 1.3802
Previous Weekly High 1.3758
Previous Weekly Low 1.3566
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3842
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3827
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3802
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3771
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3739
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3898
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3929

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

