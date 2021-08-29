GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to cross 1.3800 to retake controls

  • GBP/USD struggles to overcome nearby hurdles amid UK holidays.
  • Firmer RSI conditions keep buyers hopeful but key SMAs, monthly resistance line challenge up-moves.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3760–65 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The cable pair jumped to the mid-month tops the previous day but couldn’t overcome the 100-SMA hurdle.

In addition to the failures to cross 100-SMA, steady RSI line and an off in the UK also challenge the pair buyers of late. Even so, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is firmer enough to keep the buyers hopeful.

Hence, the quote is likely to overcome the immediate resistance near 1.3775 but will need strong reasons to pass the following challenges, namely a descending trend line from July 30 and 200-SMA, respectively around 1.3790 and 1.3800.

In a case where the GBP/USD remains strong past 1.3800, multiple levels around 1.3880 can challenge the pair buyers.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may aim for 1.3730 and 1.3690 horizontal supports.

However, any further weakness may not hesitate to refresh the multi-day lows below 1.3600.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3764
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 1.3765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.38
Daily SMA50 1.3821
Daily SMA100 1.3921
Daily SMA200 1.3804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3781
Previous Daily Low 1.368
Previous Weekly High 1.3781
Previous Weekly Low 1.3612
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3719
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3703
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3641
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3602
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3804
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3843
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3905

 

 

