GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to extend momentum further beyond mid-1.2300s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD attracts some dip-buying interest and jumped to session tops.
  • The set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls, albeit warrants some caution.

The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to the 1.2280 region and refreshed session tops, around the 1.2355-60 region in the last hour.

Currently hovering around the 1.2335 region, traders are likely to wait for a sustained strength above 100-hour SMA before placing fresh bullish bets.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the pair.

However, oscillators on the daily chart – though have recovered from the negative territory – are yet to gain any meaningful traction and warrant some caution.

Hence, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2365-70 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards the 1.2400 mark.

On the flip side, the 1.2300 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might negate the positive outlook and prompt some technical selling.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.233
Today Daily Change 0.0098
Today Daily Change % 0.80
Today daily open 1.2232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2179
Daily SMA50 1.2651
Daily SMA100 1.2855
Daily SMA200 1.2659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2327
Previous Daily Low 1.221
Previous Weekly High 1.2476
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2255
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2282
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2186
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.214
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2302
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2373
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2419

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

