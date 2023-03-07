GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls keep the reins near 1.2050 within ascending triangle

- GBP/USD grinds near intraday high, pokes immediate horizontal resistance.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained trading beyond 200-HMA keep buyers hopeful.
- 12-day-old trading zone restricts Cable pair moves past 1.2050-15 immediate range.
GBP/USD picks up bids to reverse the week-start losses around 1.2045 heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair buyers poke the top line of a three-day-old ascending triangle.
It’s worth noting, however, that the quote’s successful trading above the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) joins the bullish signals from the MACD indicators to keep the GBP/USD buyers hopeful.
As a result, an upside break of the immediate horizontal resistance near 1.2050, forming part of the aforementioned triangle, becomes imminent.
Following that, the last Wednesday’s swing high near 1.2090 and 1.2100 could test the GBP/USD buyers before directing them to the two-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 1.2145-50.
On the contrary, a downside break of the stated triangle’s lower line, near 1.2025 by the press time, needs validation from the 200-HMA level of 1.2015 to convince GBP/USD bears.
Even so, the 1.2000 psychological magnet and 1.1960 level may test the Cable pair seller before directing them to a broad support zone between 1.1915 and 1.1930, stretched from February 17.
In a case where the GBP/USD sellers conquer the 1.1915 support, the 1.1900 round figure may act as an extra filter towards the south.
Overall, GBP/USD is likely to print more gains but the upside room appears limited.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2045
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.2019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2047
|Daily SMA50
|1.214
|Daily SMA100
|1.1992
|Daily SMA200
|1.1913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
