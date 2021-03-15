GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line

  • GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863.
  • Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls.
  • 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.

GBP/USD wavers around an intraday high of 1.3941, currently up 0.05% near 1.3932, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote remains positive above 200-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from March 05 amid normal RSI conditions.

As a result, the bulls can continue dominating the GBP/USD prices ahead of confronting the 50-HMA level of 1.3946.

In a case where the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.3946 HMA hurdle, a horizontal area comprising highs marked since March 03 around 1.4005 will be the key follow.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may have a little impact on the pair’s uptrend unless breaking the stated support line near 1.3870. Though, a re-test of 200-HMA around 1.3905 can’t be ruled out.

It’s worth mentioning that a clear break of the stated support line will eye for the monthly support line 1.3775.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3937
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.3929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3952
Daily SMA50 1.3786
Daily SMA100 1.3547
Daily SMA200 1.3203
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4005
Previous Daily Low 1.3864
Previous Weekly High 1.4005
Previous Weekly Low 1.38
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3918
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3951
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.386
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3791
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3719
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4002
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4074
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4143

 

 

