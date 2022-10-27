- GBP/USD has stalled at a critical support and bulls eye a move to 1.1675.
- Bears are eager for the break of 1.1550 to make way to the PoC at 1.1470.
Cable is yet to clear out the longs below, but perhaps the bulls are not throwing in the towel just yet. The point of control, PoC, in GBP/USD is located down at 1.1470 but the sell-off has yet to break the key support structure at 1.1550. The following illustrates the technical landscape from a daily and hourly perspective.
GBP/USD daily charts
The W-formation is troubling for the bulls as a move into the neckline of the reversion pattern as illustrated above. Such a move would put heat onto in-the-money long positions built up over the week in three days of higher highs. We have seen a partial squeeze into those longs but the price has stalled in the US session in what was a volatile start to the day, hitting shorts in the New York open.
The Fibonacci tool has been drawn the current high:
A move into the neckline of the W-formation has a confluence with the 50% mean reversion at 1.1452 before the 61.8% Fibo at 1.1406 on a break below 1.1450. A break of the trendline support opens risk of a break of 1.1270 and then a really significant 1.1060 area. On the upside, with risks of support holding, 1.1675 is the top of a volume cluster.
GBP/USD H1 chart
While above 1.1547, as per the hourly time frame, a break of 1.1584 opens such risk of a move to 1.1675 in the near term
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6440 amid mixed signals
Market players struggled to find a certain way on Thursday as inflation concerns coupled with growth-related optimism. AUD/USD trimmed part of its recent gains but remains in the green on a weekly basis.
EUR/USD hit by gloomy ECB, upbeat US data
The EUR/USD pair turned lower on Thursday and trades in the 0.9960 price zone as the European Central Bank failed to impress investors with a 75 bps hike. Upbeat US data prevented a collapse as it benefited high-yielding assets.
Bank of Japan: Time to start with subtle changes in the monetary policy? Premium
The BOJ will announce its decision on Friday. The central bank has maintained, up to these days, the ultra-loose monetary policy decided in 2016, which implies leaving the main interest rate at -0.1% and a yield-curve control that aims to keep the yield of the 10-year government bond at around 0%.
Gold bulls are backed into a corner as US dollar corrects
The gold price is under pressure, forced back into a neutral zone on the daily chart. The hourly charts show that the price is balanced at a critical juncture. Investors look ahead to tomorrow's PCE and next week's Fed.
DOGE climbs 20% overnight, whale transactions hit two month peak
Meme coin Dogecoin witnessed its price rally in the tail end of Ethereum’s massive breakout over the past two days. Both Dogecoin transactions and trade volume climbed to levels seen in August. The meme coin yielded double-digit gains for holders.