GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand, 1.3500-1.3490 support holds the key

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Tuesday, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
  • The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
  • A convincing break below the 1.3500-1.3490 area is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.

The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the daily high and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, just below mid-1.3600s heading into the North American session.

The British pound drew some support from mostly in-line UK monthly employment report released earlier this Tuesday. On the other hand, a positive turnaround in the global risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.

That said, expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed and rallying US Treasury bond yields helped limit any deeper USD losses. Apart from this, tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement capped any further gains for the GBP/USD pair.

Looking at the broader picture, the pair has been oscillating in a familiar trading range over the past two weeks or so. This points to indecision among traders over the near-term trajectory for the GBP/USD pair and warrants some caution before placing directional bets.

Technical indicators, however, are holding with a mild positive bias. Moreover, the GBP/USD pair has repeatedly shown some resilience below the key 1.3500 psychological mark. The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

Any subsequent move beyond the 1.3600 mark, however, could confront stiff resistance near a downward sloping trend-line extending from July 2021. The said hurdle, currently around the 1.3625 region, coincides with last week's swing high and should act as a pivotal point.

On the flip side, acceptance below the 1.3500-1.3490 area will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable. The downward momentum could then drag spot prices towards the next relevant support near the 1.3435 region en-route the 1.3400 mark.

GBP/USD daily chart

Key technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3549
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.3524
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3525
Daily SMA50 1.3468
Daily SMA100 1.3503
Daily SMA200 1.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3572
Previous Daily Low 1.3495
Previous Weekly High 1.3644
Previous Weekly Low 1.3491
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3524
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3543
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3488
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3453
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3411
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3565
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3607
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3643

 

 

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%. 

EUR/USD News

