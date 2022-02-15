GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand, 1.3500-1.3490 support holds the key

- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Tuesday, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
- The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A convincing break below the 1.3500-1.3490 area is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.
The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the daily high and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, just below mid-1.3600s heading into the North American session.
The British pound drew some support from mostly in-line UK monthly employment report released earlier this Tuesday. On the other hand, a positive turnaround in the global risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.
That said, expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed and rallying US Treasury bond yields helped limit any deeper USD losses. Apart from this, tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement capped any further gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Looking at the broader picture, the pair has been oscillating in a familiar trading range over the past two weeks or so. This points to indecision among traders over the near-term trajectory for the GBP/USD pair and warrants some caution before placing directional bets.
Technical indicators, however, are holding with a mild positive bias. Moreover, the GBP/USD pair has repeatedly shown some resilience below the key 1.3500 psychological mark. The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
Any subsequent move beyond the 1.3600 mark, however, could confront stiff resistance near a downward sloping trend-line extending from July 2021. The said hurdle, currently around the 1.3625 region, coincides with last week's swing high and should act as a pivotal point.
On the flip side, acceptance below the 1.3500-1.3490 area will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable. The downward momentum could then drag spot prices towards the next relevant support near the 1.3435 region en-route the 1.3400 mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3549
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3525
|Daily SMA50
|1.3468
|Daily SMA100
|1.3503
|Daily SMA200
|1.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3572
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3495
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3524
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3565
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3607
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
