GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with short-term rising wedge resistance amid overbought RSI

  • GBP/USD marks another pullback below 1.3300, nears the upper line of a bearish formation.
  • Overbought RSI conditions add to the hopes of a U-turn.
  • Late-October top, 200-bar SMA offer extra filters to the downside.

GBP/USD eases to 1.3267 amid the initial Asian trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable marks another failure to cross 1.3280 while keeping a two-week-old rising wedge bearish pattern intact. Other than the inability to cross the immediate resistance, overbought RSI also favors the short-term sellers.

It should, however, be noted that the October 21 high near 1.3175 becomes additional support, other than the support line of the rising wedge around 1.3195, before recalling the bears.

In doing so, the GBP/USD prices can target a 200-bar SMA level of 1.2987 while keeping the monthly low of 1.2854 for the bears to cheer afterward.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 1.3280 needs a successful break above the stated resistance line, at 1.3290, as well as the 1.3300 threshold to suggest the pair’s further upside.

Should the GBP/USD buyers keep reins above 1.3300, the 1.3350 level may pose as a buffer before highlighting September’s high of 1.3482.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3265
Today Daily Change 105
Today Daily Change % 0.80%
Today daily open 1.316
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3013
Daily SMA50 1.2979
Daily SMA100 1.2909
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3208
Previous Daily Low 1.3118
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3174
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3153
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3117
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3252
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

