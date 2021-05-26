GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 1.4200, multi-month highs

- GBP/USD consolidates below the 1.4200 mark on Wednesday.
- Bears lookout for a break below the 50-SMA on the hourly chart.
- Neutral MACD asks for confirmation before any aggressive bets.
The GBP/USD pair extends the previous day’s consolidation move into the Asian session. The pair is confined in a narrow trading band of 1.4140-1.4160 for the time being.
GBP/USD hourly chart
On the hourly chart, the pair has been marking submissive moves near the 1.4160 mark. The mentioned level coincides with multiple resistance confluence, making it hard for the pair to break above this level.
The downward trend line from the highs of 1.4211 acts as a strong barrier to price. If price breaks below the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.4154, then interim support could be found at the 1.4150 horizontal support level.
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator hints at more downside in the offing. The bears would look out for the May 17 low at 1.4077, followed by the May 14 low at 1.4036.
Alternatively, if price decisively breaks the bearish sloping line, then it could trace back towards the 1.4190 horizontal resistance level. In doing so, GBP/USD bulls would gather the momentum to recoup the 1.4220 horizontal resistance level.
The pair would then look to retest the levels last seen in late February near the 1.4240 area.
GBP/USD Additional Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4164
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.4154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4042
|Daily SMA50
|1.3911
|Daily SMA100
|1.3854
|Daily SMA200
|1.3512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4116
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300
EUR/USD stays well bid near the intraday high of 1.2260, up 0.07% on a day, heading into Wednesday’s European session. The currency major pair jumped to the fresh high since January 08 the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness while the risk-on mood can be traced for the quote’s latest run-up.
GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session.
AUD/USD jumps in tandem with kiwi, nears 0.7800
AUD/USD is heading towards 0.7800, jumping in tandem with the kiwi, following RBNZ's status-quo. Upbeat Australian Construction Output and a pause in the US dollar's rebound add to the upside. Fedspeak eyed.
SafeMoon may be on the cusp of a 90% rally
SafeMoon price declined close to 80% from May 12 to the May 19 low, highlighted by an intra-day decline of 70% on May 19 provoked by Chinese regulatory announcements. SAFEMOON volume profile underlying the pattern is not textbook.
EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300
EUR/USD stays well bid near the intraday high of 1.2260, up 0.07% on a day, heading into Wednesday’s European session. The currency major pair jumped to the fresh high since January 08 the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness while the risk-on mood can be traced for the quote’s latest run-up.