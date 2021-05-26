GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 1.4200, multi-month highs

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD consolidates below the 1.4200 mark on Wednesday.
  • Bears lookout for a break below the 50-SMA on the hourly chart.
  • Neutral MACD asks for confirmation before any aggressive bets.

The GBP/USD pair extends the previous day’s consolidation move into the Asian session. The pair is confined in a narrow trading band of 1.4140-1.4160  for the time being.

GBP/USD hourly chart

On the hourly chart, the pair has been marking submissive moves near the 1.4160 mark. The mentioned level coincides with multiple resistance confluence, making it hard for the pair to break above this level.

The downward trend line from the highs of 1.4211 acts as a strong barrier to price. If price breaks below the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.4154, then interim support could be found at the 1.4150 horizontal support level.

The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator hints at more downside in the offing. The bears would look out for the May 17 low at 1.4077, followed by the May 14 low at 1.4036.

Alternatively, if price decisively breaks the bearish sloping line, then it could trace back towards the 1.4190 horizontal resistance level. In doing so, GBP/USD bulls would gather the momentum to recoup the 1.4220 horizontal resistance level. 

The pair would then look to retest the levels last seen in late February near the 1.4240 area.

GBP/USD Additional Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4164
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.4154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4042
Daily SMA50 1.3911
Daily SMA100 1.3854
Daily SMA200 1.3512
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4211
Previous Daily Low 1.4116
Previous Weekly High 1.4234
Previous Weekly Low 1.4077
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4152
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4175
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4109
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4014
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4205
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4256
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

