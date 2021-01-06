GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye two-week-old previous support above 1.3600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD keeps upside break of 50-HMA despite recent consolidation from 1.3642.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 100-HMA direct bulls to an ascending trend line from December 22.

GBP/USD picks up bids near 1.3628 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable consolidates the previous day’s gains while staying above 50-HMA.

In addition to the quote’s successful trading beyond 50-HMA, bullish MACD and GBP/USD buyers’ dominance past-100-HMA also suggest further upside of the pair.

As a result, a short-term resistance line, previous support, around 1.3645, gained immediate attention of GBP/USD bulls.

However, upside moves past-1.3645 will have a bumpy road as the monthly top near 1.3705 and March 2018 low around 1.3710 stands tall to test the GBP/USD strength.

On the flip side, 50-HMA and 100-HMA, respectively around 1.3615 and 1.3550, restrict the short-term downside of the GBP/USD prices.

Should GBP/USD bears dominate past-1.3550, there are multiple supports around 1.3530-20 ahead of highlighting the sub-1.3500 area.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3626
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.00%
Today daily open 1.3626
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3488
Daily SMA50 1.3331
Daily SMA100 1.317
Daily SMA200 1.2864
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3642
Previous Daily Low 1.3554
Previous Weekly High 1.3686
Previous Weekly Low 1.343
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3609
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3588
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3573
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.352
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3485
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3696
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3749

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates below multi-month tops, eyes on Georgia outcome

AUD/USD consolidates below multi-month tops, eyes on Georgia outcome

AUD/USD consolidates below 34-month highs of 0.7778, as traders eye incoming risk events US-side. Markets are calling in for a Democrat control of the US Senate, as final outcome of the Georiga run-off is awaited. China's Caixin Services PMI also eyed. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD retreats from the highest since April 2018 at 1.2325

EUR/USD retreats from the highest since April 2018 at 1.2325

EUR/USD drops below 1.2300, having hit the highest level since April 2018 at 1.2325. Investors await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. The US dollar picks up bid across the board, as the risk sentiment falters despite a likely Democrat sweep. 

EUR/USD News

Gold eases from session highs, eyes 5-day SMA support

Gold eases from session highs, eyes 5-day SMA support

Gold has backed off from multi-month highs. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). As such, the yellow metal could visit the ascending 5-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at $1,927.

Gold news

Bitcoin price set to rise by more than 700%, suggests crucial on-chain metric

Bitcoin price set to rise by more than 700%, suggests crucial on-chain metric

Bitcoin might hit $235,000 in the next bull run, as indicated by an extremely accurate on-chain indicator. Multiple fundamental factors add credence to the optimistic outlook as institutional investors continue to flock to the cryptocurrency industry.

Read more

US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results

US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results

US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures