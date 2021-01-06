GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye two-week-old previous support above 1.3600

- GBP/USD keeps upside break of 50-HMA despite recent consolidation from 1.3642.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 100-HMA direct bulls to an ascending trend line from December 22.
GBP/USD picks up bids near 1.3628 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable consolidates the previous day’s gains while staying above 50-HMA.
In addition to the quote’s successful trading beyond 50-HMA, bullish MACD and GBP/USD buyers’ dominance past-100-HMA also suggest further upside of the pair.
As a result, a short-term resistance line, previous support, around 1.3645, gained immediate attention of GBP/USD bulls.
However, upside moves past-1.3645 will have a bumpy road as the monthly top near 1.3705 and March 2018 low around 1.3710 stands tall to test the GBP/USD strength.
On the flip side, 50-HMA and 100-HMA, respectively around 1.3615 and 1.3550, restrict the short-term downside of the GBP/USD prices.
Should GBP/USD bears dominate past-1.3550, there are multiple supports around 1.3530-20 ahead of highlighting the sub-1.3500 area.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.3626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3488
|Daily SMA50
|1.3331
|Daily SMA100
|1.317
|Daily SMA200
|1.2864
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3642
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3554
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3749
