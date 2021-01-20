GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye clear break of 1.3700

- GBP/USD remains on the front foot after three consecutive days of uptrend.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA, one-month-old support line favor bulls.
- Multiple highs marked so far during January guard immediate upside.
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3660 during the early Asian trading session on Thursday. The cable jumped to the fresh high since May 2018 the previous day. However, the quote dropped back to the sub-1.3700 area before bouncing off 1.3623 off-late.
Considering the pair’s successful trading above 200-bar SMA, bullish MACD and an upward sloping trend line from December 21, GBP/USD bulls can stay hopeful to break multiple tops around 1.3700 marked during the current month.
Following that, February 2018 low near 1.3765 and the 1.3800 threshold could lure the GBP/USD buyers ahead of highlighting the 1.4000 psychological magnet.
On the downside, the aforementioned support line and 200-bar SMA, respectively around 1.3590 and 1.3505, followed by the 1.3500 round-figure, restricts sterling’s immediate declines. Also acting as strong short-term support is the monthly low near 1.3450.
In a case where GBP/USD sellers dominate past-1.3450, December 22 low near 1.3300 could become their rest-point during the journey towards the previous month’s bottom of 1.3134.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3656
|Today Daily Change
|21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.3635
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3587
|Daily SMA50
|1.3442
|Daily SMA100
|1.3209
|Daily SMA200
|1.2924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3576
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
