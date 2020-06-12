GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 200-hour SMA, around 1.2635 area

- GBP/USD stages a goodish intraday bounce from 100-day SMA support.
- The technical set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders.
- Bulls now await a sustained move beyond 1.2635 confluence resistance.
The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday bounce from over one-week lows and climbed further beyond the 1.2600 mark through the early European session.
The pair was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum beyond the 1.2635 confluence region. The mentioned level comprises of 200-hour SMA and the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2076-1.2813 recent leg up, which should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining traction on hourly charts, supporting prospects for additional gains. Hence, some follow-through strength towards retesting the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2690 region, now looks a distinct possibility amid a subdued USD demand.
Any subsequent move beyond the 1.2700 mark is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 1.2740 horizontal zone, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. The pair might then aim back towards surpassing the 1.2800 round-figure mark and extend its recent strong positive move witnessed over the past four weeks or so.
On the flip side, the daily swing lows around the 1.2545 region coincide with 100-day SMA and should continue to protect the immediate downside, rather attract some dip-buying. That said, some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards the next major support near the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2631
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.2602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2417
|Daily SMA50
|1.2407
|Daily SMA100
|1.2545
|Daily SMA200
|1.2688
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2754
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2586
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
