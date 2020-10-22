GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls can ignore pullback unless breaking 1.3100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD eases from 1.3176, the highest level in six weeks, flashed the previous day.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement probe the buyers, sustained break of an ascending trend line from September 16 stop sellers’ entry.
  • Upbeat RSI, not near the overbought area, argues for the bulls.

GBP/USD fails to extend the biggest jump in seven months, marked on Wednesday, while stepping back to 1.3137 during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair keeps its upside break of a short-term resistance line, now support, amid bullish RSI conditions.

The same can direct the GBP/USD buyers to again combat with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September month’s downside, at 1.3173 now.

However, any more upside beyond 1.3173 will have to cross the 1.3200 round-figure before giving a free hand to the bulls to challenge September month’s top near 1.3485.

Alternatively, a downside break below the previous resistance line, near 1.3115, needs to slip beneath the 1.3100 to revisit the October 12 top near 1.3080 and 50-day SMA near 1.3015.

During the GBP/USD bears’ dominance past-1.3015, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and the 100-day SMA level of 1.2856 will be the key to watch.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3136
Today Daily Change -14 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 1.315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2929
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2851
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3177
Previous Daily Low 1.294
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2851
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3326
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3475

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

