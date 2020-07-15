GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls breaking up through critical 4HR structure, blue skies on horizon

- GBP bulls taking over and seeking out a break from key support.
- Blue skies are on the horizon, but there is plenty of leg work to do yet.
The pound has been one of the best-performing G10 currencies of late. Investors have been encouraged by an improvement in the coronavirus statistics for the UK as well as the easing of the lockdown.
In yesterday's note, GBP/USD is a loaded pair of fundamentals, technically ripe for the bears, the June 24th highs were targetted for which the price met and exceeded with a bullish pin bar.
While the fundamentals have not changed from a longer-term perspective, which could be troublesome for the following bullish technical outlook, there is still some topside analysis worth exploring this juncture.
Let's start at the top and work our way in.
Firstly, we can see that the longer-term charts have the pair trapped between monthly support and weekly resistance.
Then, we can see that the price made it back to yesterday's said target and has held at the structure.
Blue skies on the horizon
On a wave count of impulse and corrections, we would expect to see the resistance structure, on a daily basis, be tested again.
A failure there would open prospects of the 4th wave, (correction), being supported for a higher low at current resistance before wave 5, (impulse), has a chance to test back at the resistance and break higher for blue skies.
The only thing that is required for this scenario to unfold is nearer-term price action holding above the support structure that it has just penetrated in recent trade (early Asia).
At this juncture, a retest of the structure would be a compelling entry point if the price doesn't just continue higher.
However, we need to see momentum in the bullish territory from a 4HR perspective for additional confirmation as well as price moving through the 21 moving average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.