  • GBP/USD seesaws around seven-day low as the key support line challenge sellers.
  • Bearish MACD signals, descending RSI line joins 50-SMA breakdown to favor sellers.
  • 100-SMA, ascending trend line from late October adds to the downside filters.
  • Bulls need to cross weekly resistance line to retake control.

GBP/USD licks its wound around a one-week low as a short-term key support trend line challenge bears near 1.1380 during early Thursday.

Even so, the bearish MACD signals and a clear downside break of the 50-SMA keep the pair sellers hopeful. Also suggesting the quote’s further decline is the absence of the oversold RSI (14).

In addition to the immediate support line surrounding 1.1380, the 100-SMA level near 1.1360 also challenges the GBP/USD bears.

Should the quote drops below 1.1360 SMA support, its fall to an upward-sloping trend line from September 29, at 1.1215 appears imminent.

It’s worth noting that the GBP/USD pair’s sustained weakness past 1.1215 will make it vulnerable to approaching the late October swing low of 1.1060.

Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially aim for the 50-SMA hurdle surrounding 1.1490 before eyeing the 1.1500 threshold.

Following that, a one-week-old descending resistance line, near 1.1580 by the press time, becomes crucial to recall GBP/USD buyers.

That said, the cable pair’s successful trading beyond 1.1580 could quickly approach the previous monthly top of 1.1640 before directing the bulls to September’s high around 1.1740.

Also read: GBP/USD bears attack 1.1400 support on FOMC showdown, BOE’s “Super Thursday” eyed

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1394
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.1392
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1309
Daily SMA50 1.136
Daily SMA100 1.1715
Daily SMA200 1.2336
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1565
Previous Daily Low 1.1388
Previous Weekly High 1.1646
Previous Weekly Low 1.1258
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1456
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1497
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1332
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1271
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1155
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1509
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1626
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1686

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.6350 despite poor Chinese PMI

AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.6350 despite poor Chinese PMI

AUD/USD is keeping its recovery mode intact above 0.6350, despite the deepening contraction in China's services sector. The latest pullback in the US dollar is aiding the rebound in the pair amid the Fed-led risk-aversion. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears could be about to sink in their teeth

USD/JPY: Bears could be about to sink in their teeth

USD/JPY remains on the backside of the counter-trendline on the hourly chart which leaves a bearish bias on the charts for the days ahead. There is also a bearish wick on the daily chart that would be expected to be filled in.

USD/JPY News

Gold extends Fed-inspired losses below $1,650 amid looming death cross

Gold extends Fed-inspired losses below $1,650 amid looming death cross

Gold price (XAU/USD) renews its intraday low near $1,632 while extending the post-Fed slump during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote takes clues from the recently deteriorating market sentiment amid a light calendar.

Gold News

Binance Coin holders react as CEO CZ discusses buying banks

Binance Coin holders react as CEO CZ discusses buying banks

Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange and also operates the fourth biggest cryptocurrency in the world. However, the company does not plan on stopping there as Binance’s CEO indicates the company’s intention of possibly acquiring banks.

Read more

Fed increases federal funds rate to 3.75% - 4.00%, attention now shifts to BoE

Fed increases federal funds rate to 3.75% - 4.00%, attention now shifts to BoE

Major US equity indices initially rallied on the back of the release, though upside proved short-lived for the S&P 500, topping at a high of 3,894 and stepping beneath pre-announcement levels. ‘Rates need to move beyond the September Dot Plot forecasted (median 4.6%)’.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures