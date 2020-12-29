GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 21-day SMA towards 1.3500

- GBP/USD refreshing intraday high while extending recovery moves from 1.3429.
- Dwindling MACD, repeated failures to cross 1.3600 probe buyers.
- Three-month-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3479, up 0.27% intraday, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable revisited last Wednesday’s lows the previous day before recovering from 21-day SMA.
Although corrective pullback from the key short-term SMA suggests the pair’s further upside towards the 1.3500 round-figure, 1.3570 and the 1.3600 threshold can challenge any extra north-run.
In a case where the quote manages to cross 1.3600 on a daily closing, it needs to pierce the monthly peak surrounding 1.3625 before eyeing the March 2018 low near 1.3710.
On the contrary, a downside break below 21-day SMA, currently around 1.3430, may recall the 1.3300 round-figure on the chart.
However, an upward sloping trend line from September 23, at 1.3230 now, will challenge the GBP/USD sellers afterward.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.347
|Today Daily Change
|31 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.3439
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3426
|Daily SMA50
|1.3263
|Daily SMA100
|1.3139
|Daily SMA200
|1.2822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3576
|Previous Daily Low
|1.343
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3188
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3485
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3335
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3241
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
