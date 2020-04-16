GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 21-day EMA to snap two-day declines

  • GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above short-term key EMA.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement lures the buyers.
  • 100-day and 200-day EMAs add barriers to the upside.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement, monthly low will be on the sellers’ radar during fresh downside.

While bouncing off 21-day EMA, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2490 during the early Asian session on Friday.

The Cable currently rises towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month upside, at 1.2520, whereas 100-day and 200-day EMA levels, respectively around 1.2650 and 1.2720, could challenge buyers afterward.

If at all the bulls manage to conquer 200-day EMA, February month low near 1.2725 validates the further upside towards March top surrounding 1.3200.

Alternatively, 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the month’s low, around 1.2310 and 1.2165 in that order, will be the sellers’ target if the quote closes below the immediate support near 1.2405/2400.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2484
Today Daily Change -35 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.28%
Today daily open 1.2519
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2217
Daily SMA50 1.2569
Daily SMA100 1.2825
Daily SMA200 1.2657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2631
Previous Daily Low 1.2436
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2511
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2426
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2621
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2816

 

 

