- GBP/USD edges lower on Tuesday and erodes a part of the overnight gains to a one-month high.
- Jitters ahead of Pelosi's Taiwan visit boost the safe-haven USD and exert downward pressure.
- The formation of an ascending channel supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
The GBP/USD pair witnesses some selling on Tuesday and extends the overnight modest pullback from the vicinity of the 1.2300 mark, or over a one-month high. Spot prices, however, show some resilience below the 1.2200 mark and have now managed to rebound a few pips from the daily low.
The US dollar draws some haven flows amid mounting diplomatic tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit and stages a goodish bounce from a fresh multi-week low. This turns out to be a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair through the first half of the European session.
The anti-risk flow, along with expectations that the Fed would not increase rates as aggressively as previously estimated, continues to drag the US Treasury bond yields lower. This is acting as a headwind for the buck. Apart from this, rising bets for a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England have helped limit losses for the GBP/USD pair.
Looking at the broader picture, the recent recovery from the lowest level since March 2020 witnessed over the past two-and-half weeks or so has been along an upward sloping trend channel. This points to a well-established short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
Hence, any subsequent decline below the daily swing low, around the 1.2185 region, is likely to stall near the lower end of the ascending channel. The said support is currently pegged near the 1.2100 mark and is closely followed by the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around the 1.2080 region, which should act as a pivotal point.
On the flip side, the 1.2245 area could provide a hurdle ahead of the 1.2280 supply zone. Sustained strength beyond should allow the GBP/USD pair to surpass the 1.2300 mark and test the ascending channel resistance, currently around the 1.2315 region. Some follow-through buying would be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2221
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.2249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2
|Daily SMA50
|1.2216
|Daily SMA100
|1.2518
|Daily SMA200
|1.2981
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2294
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2157
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2242
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2209
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2173
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2309
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0200 as dollar recovery continues
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0200 after having spent the European session fluctuating in a tight range above that level. As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, the greenback continues to gather strength, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.2200
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having briefly dipped below 1.2200 earlier in the day. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as investors await developments surrounding US-China relations.
Gold rises above $1,780 as US yields edge lower
Gold has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,780 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 2.5% amid risk aversion, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Dogecoin price to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally
Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!