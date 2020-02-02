GBP/USD Price Analysis: Below 23.6% Fibonacci amid bullish MACD

- GBP/USD remains positive, above 21/50-day SMA confluence.
- December 31, 2019 top will cap upside following 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, six-week-old rising trend line add to the support.
Despite offering a gap-down opening to 1.3175, from Friday’s close of 1.3205, GBP/USD gradually recovers to 1.3185, amid bullish MACD, by the press time of the early Asian session on Monday.
Even so, the quote stays below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 upside, at 1.3205. The pair failed to close beyond the same during its last week’s rally.
With this, a confluence of 21 and 50-day SMAs near 1.3080/90 grabs the sellers’ attention ahead of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and an upward sloping trend line from December 23, respectively near 1.3010 and 1.2985.
On the upside, a daily closing beyond 1.3205 level of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could recall December 31 top of 1.3285 whereas the December month’s high near 1.3515 will gain buyers’ attention then after.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3181
|Today Daily Change
|-24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.3205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3071
|Daily SMA50
|1.3073
|Daily SMA100
|1.2874
|Daily SMA200
|1.2696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3207
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3076
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3207
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2974
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
