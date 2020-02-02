GBP/USD Price Analysis: Below 23.6% Fibonacci amid bullish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains positive, above 21/50-day SMA confluence.
  • December 31, 2019 top will cap upside following 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, six-week-old rising trend line add to the support.

Despite offering a gap-down opening to 1.3175, from Friday’s close of 1.3205, GBP/USD gradually recovers to 1.3185, amid bullish MACD, by the press time of the early Asian session on Monday.

Even so, the quote stays below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 upside, at 1.3205. The pair failed to close beyond the same during its last week’s rally.

With this, a confluence of 21 and 50-day SMAs near 1.3080/90 grabs the sellers’ attention ahead of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and an upward sloping trend line from December 23, respectively near 1.3010 and 1.2985.

On the upside, a daily closing beyond 1.3205 level of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could recall December 31 top of 1.3285 whereas the December month’s high near 1.3515 will gain buyers’ attention then after.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3181
Today Daily Change -24 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.18%
Today daily open 1.3205
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3071
Daily SMA50 1.3073
Daily SMA100 1.2874
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3207
Previous Daily Low 1.3076
Previous Weekly High 1.3207
Previous Weekly Low 1.2974
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3157
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3118
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3032
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.338

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

