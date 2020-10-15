GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears will not risk entries unless breaking 1.2860/55

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD keeps the previous day’s pullback moves from 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September upside.
  • Buyers target the monthly top amid bullish MACD, bears will have another challenge near 1.2860/55 in the form of 100-day EMA.

GBP/USD rises to 1.3028, up 0.12% intraday during early Thursday. The pair bounced off the key Fibonacci support the previous day while posting the biggest gains of the week.

Considering the bullish MACD and the strength of the support confluence, comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement and 100-day EMA, the buyers are likely aiming for the month’s high of 1.3082 during the further upside.

Should there be a clear run-up past-1.3082, the 1.3100 and the early August tops close to 1.3185 will gain the market’s attention.

On the contrary, a daily closing below 1.2860/55 will not hesitate to challenge the monthly bottom of 1.2819 before attacking the early September month’s low near 1.2760.

During the quotes’ further weakness past-1.2760, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2720 and the previous month’s bottom surrounding 1.2675 will become the bears’ favorites.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3023
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.3013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2894
Daily SMA50 1.3024
Daily SMA100 1.2825
Daily SMA200 1.2711
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3064
Previous Daily Low 1.2863
Previous Weekly High 1.305
Previous Weekly Low 1.2845
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2988
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.294
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2779
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2694
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3097
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3299

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

