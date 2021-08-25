GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears waiting to pounce to target the 1.3550s

- GBP/USD bulls in control, but run into a wall of resistance.
- Bears will be looking to engage once bearish confirmations have aligned.
GBP/USD has reached higher in a strong correction of the prior daily trend but failures at this juncture open risk of a downside continuation for the days ahead.
The bears will be monitoring for fresh bearish structures from which an optimal entry point could evelove.
The following illustrates the daily market structure, the direction bias and ultimately where the price will need to clear in order for bears to engage in a higher probability set-up.
GBP/USD daily market structure
The price is reaching towards a resistance trendline and the prior daily lows near 1.3790.
GBP/USD downside prospects
This resistance would be expected to hold and lead to a downside continuation as illustrated above.
The downside target area is a -272% Fibonacci retracement of the current correction's range.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart offers an entry point at the recent lows near 1.3695 that would be expected to be retested as a resistance level if the price does manage to break lower.
At that point, bears can be more confident in the market's bearish direction and a sell limit order would be filled on a retest.
On the other hand, a sell stop below the level could be an alternative strategy to enter a falling market.
DXY analysis
With all that said, the US dollar is at a critical juncture and if can't get back above 93.50, mounting pressures will likely see it looking to the abyss on a break of 92.80.
(Daily chart)
(Monthly chart)
More on this in full, here: US dollar at make or break point, the countdown to taper
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: RSI divergence probes bulls around key hurdles below 1.1800
EUR/USD sits idle near the weekly top of 1.1774 amid sluggish early Asian session on Thursday. The currency major pair rose during the last four days after refreshing the yearly bottom. RSI run-up fails to refresh recent highs, forming bearish divergence.
GBP/USD: Bears waiting to pounce to target the 1.3550s
GBP/USD has reached higher in a strong correction of the prior daily trend but failures at this juncture open risk of a downside continuation for the days ahead. The bears will be monitoring for fresh bearish structures from which an optimal entry point could evelove.
EUR/USD: RSI divergence probes bulls around key hurdles below 1.1800
EUR/USD sits idle near the weekly top of 1.1774 amid sluggish early Asian session on Thursday. The currency major pair rose during the last four days after refreshing the yearly bottom. RSI run-up fails to refresh recent highs, forming bearish divergence.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
US Durable Goods Orders: Consumers, business hold steady in July
The unexpected weakness in July Retail Sales did not carry over into Durable Goods Orders suggesting that the August collapse in Consumer Sentiment may not foretell a death knell for US consumption.