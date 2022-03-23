- GBP/USD bulls are on the path for a firm test of critical resistance.
- Bears are waiting patently for a discount to present itself.
GBP/USD continues its advance towards a key area of resistance. The weekly M-formation shows that the price reverting towards the neckline of the pattern near to the 1.3350 mark.
GBP/USD weekly chart
This comes in towards a 61.8% golden ratio and 1.34 the figure. The bears will be moving in for the kill at this point and the price would be expected to continue on its southerly trajectory with 1.28 the figure in focus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD revisiting multi-month highs above 0.7500
AUD/USD trades above the 0.7500 level for the first time this year, helped by gold, pushing higher and nearing its weekly high. Bulls eyeing a test of October top at 0.7554.
EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.1000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1000 level after flirting with the weekly low at 1.0960. Broad dollar’s weakness not enough to push the pair higher.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Ethereum price to wreck short positions with a 20% jump
Ethereum price action is close to completing one of the strongest bullish breakout signals since October 2021. New expansion phase for ETH is likely to be confirmed today.
Stocks slip as oil and gas surge
European stocks have posted losses of around 1% on Wednesday, paring some of the gains we've seen over the last couple of weeks.